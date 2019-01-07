Current track
Title
Artist

Now On Air

FYI Galway

17:00 18:00

Now On Air

FYI Galway

17:00 18:00

More than 22 million euro collected in Local Property Tax in Galway

Written by on 7 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – More than 22 million euro was collected in Local Property Tax in Galway in 2018.

The latest figures from Revenue show that there was an average 98 per cent compliance rate in the city and county, in line with previous years.

Galway City Council collected 8.3 million euro in Local Property Tax in 2018 with a compliance rate of almost 99 per cent.

The county council collected 14.2 million euro with a 98 per cent compliance rate.

Almost 5 per cent of properties in the city and county were declared exempt from LPT in 2018.

Approximately 30 per cent of LPT properties in the city were in the value band between 100 and 150 thousand euro.

In the county, 30 per cent of properties was in the band up to 100 thousand euro.

Overall, the government raised over 455 million euro in Local Property Tax last year.

Dublin City is where the most LPT was collected at 69 million euro.

print
Author

GBFM News

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Mayor calls on city council to tackle graffiti following latest litter survey

7 January 2019

0 0

City workshop for small business about working smart

7 January 2019

0 0

Plan for new ED at UHG faces significant delay due to options appraisal

7 January 2019

Continue reading

Next post

Win with ‘Arrive and Jive’ in Galway with Tom Jive on The Live Wire with Ronan Lardner

Thumbnail
Previous post

Residents & businesses on elevated sites in An Spidéal may experience reduced water pressure

Thumbnail
AppStore GooglePay

DOWNLOAD OUR BRAND NEW APP TODAY!

THE ALL NEW GALWAY BAY FM APP IS NOW LIVE AND AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD ON THE APPLE AND ANDROID STORES.
ENJOY LIVE STREAMING, PODCASTS, VIDEO LATEST NEWS AND SPORT AND MUCH MORE, FROM YOUR PHONE.

Send this to a friend