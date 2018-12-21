Current track
More than 20 million euro for national roads in Galway

Written by on 21 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

More than 20 million euro has been allocated for improvement works on national primary and secondary roads in the county.

21.5 million euro has been announced today for Galway roads by Transport Infrastructure Ireland, which has responsibility for such infrastructure.

It’s a drop of almost 5 million on the figure which was allocated for 2018.

Further funding for smaller county roads will be announced in the New Year.

Minister of State for Rural Affairs, Seán Canney says road upgrade works will also create jobs

