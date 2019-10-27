More details emerge of financial concerns at Galway GAA that sparked initial investigation

Galway Bay fm newsroom – More details have emerged of the financial problems facing Galway GAA that prompted calls for the initial investigation into the county board.

In a recent statement, the board has stated it is currently implementing the findings of a 2018 report, which found serious governance problems, including financial and accounting issues.

However, the Sunday Business Post has now revealed details of an initial internal audit that prompted the long-running controversy.

Earlier this month, Supermac’s called on the Galway County GAA Board to clarify how sponsorship money of €1.6m has been spent over the past few years.

In a statement on social media, the fast food firm revealed that it raised financial concerns with the board four years ago and pointed out that investigations have taken place into the finances of Galway GAA.

In response, the county board said it was willing to meet with Supermac’s, but expressed disappointment with the statement released by it’s long-serving sponsor.

It offered that it’s currently implementing the findings of the 2018 Mazar’s Report, which highlighted serious governance deficiencies at Galway GAA.

Now, further details have emerged of the financial irregularities which led to the initial calls for an investigation into the country boards finances two years ago.

It’s reported that an internal audit carried out – seen by the Sunday Business Post – found €53 thousand of spending on a credit card with no documentary evidence to support the expenditure.

The report noted that many transactions on the county board credit card appeared to be of a personal nature and had no explanation.

The internal audit also stated that there had been €47 thousand worth of unexplained sums awarded without approval.

A further €8 thousand was awarded in expenses which were contrary to proper procedure.

Overall, the report on the internal audit found that the findings gave rise to very serious concerns on financial matters and governance at Galway GAA and warranted further detailed investigation.

The situation culminated in a report released by audit firm Mazars in December of last year, which highlighted a series of significant concerns at Galway GAA, including a lack of proper financial oversight and control over financial activities.

The county board states it is currently working to implement the findings of that report to ensure the highest standards of financial and accounting practices are now in place.