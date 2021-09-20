More Community Care Leads to Decrease In Waiting Times For Galway Heart Patients

From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom: Increased community-based care has led to shorter waiting times for cardiac appointments in Galway.

The Saolta Hospital Group says waiting lists for appointments have reduced from 6 months to 6 weeks.

In the past 7 months, more than 1-thousand people have undergone diagnostic tests through community-based services Galway University Hospitals are running with Primary Care Centres in Tuam, Gort, Claremorris and Galway City.

The new care model is also reported to be reducing pressure on hospital services such as in Outpatient and Emergency Departments.