Month long roadworks to get underway in Kilcolgan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Four week roadworks are to get underway in Kilcolgan from tomorrow morning.

The road improvement works will take place along a 1.3km stretch of the N67 from the t-junction in Kilcolgan Village heading towards Kinvara.

Traffic management measures will be in place for the duration of the works which will take around a month to complete.

Meanwhile, road improvement works are also set to get underway near Loughrea from tomorrow.

The L4209 between Leitrim and Duniry will be closed tomorrow Monday between 7.30 and 7pm – while the L2307 at Toomard will be closed on Monday and Tuesday between 8am and 6pm.

Elsewhere, a section of the R348 between Ballyfa and New Inn will also be closed tomorrow Monday between 8.30am and 5.30pm to accommodate single day roadworks.