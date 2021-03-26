Month long boil water notice lifted in Tír an Fhía

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A boil water notice, which has been in place in Tír an Fhía for the past month, has now been lifted.

The notice was issued on February 20th due to a deterioration in raw water quality and capacity issues at the treatment plant.

Irish Water says it’s now been lifted following improvement works at the treatment plant and a water sampling programme.

It’s thanked affected residents for their cooperation and patience while the essential works were carried out.

It adds business owners will receive a 40 percent rebate on water supply costs for the duration of the notice, backdated to February 20th.