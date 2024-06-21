Galway Bay FM

21 June 2024

~1 minutes read

Monivea Councillor Albert Dolan elected as youngest ever Cathaoirleach of County Galway

Share story:
Monivea Councillor Albert Dolan elected as youngest ever Cathaoirleach of County Galway

Monivea Councillor Albert Dolan has been elected as the youngest ever Cathaoirleach of County Galway.

The 25 year old, who topped the polls in the recent local elections, assumed the position to a thunderous round of applause at County Hall.

Fine Gael Councillor Ollie Turner was elected as Leas Cathaoirleach of County Galway.

Fianna Fail Councillor Dolan was first elected in the Athenry/Oranmore area in 2019 at the age of 20 – which made him the youngest ever councillor elected to the local authority.

Cathaoirleach Councillor Dolan told David Nevin his election today is huge honour.

Share story:

Dunmore Councillor Ollie Turner elected as Leas Cathaoirleach of County Galway

Fine Gael Councillor Ollie Turner has been elected as Leas Cathaoirleach of County Galway. It’s after Fianna Fail’s Albert Dolan was elected C...

Galway author recognised with international award for her debut novel

Galway based author Fiona Graham has won an international award for her debut novel ‘The Chancer’. It claimed the top prize in the Popular Fic...

University of Galway Law School ranked best in country

The University of Galway School of Law has been named the best in the country for the second time. It has claimed top honours at the Dye and Durham Irish ...

Substantial increase in number of homes being built in Galway this year

The number of homes being built across Galway city and county so far this year has already exceeded 2023’s end of year total. Work has begun on buil...