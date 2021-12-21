Monica Holland (née Nolan)

Cregmore, Claregalway, Co Galway. (Peacefully in her ninety sixth year on December 19th 2021). Predeceased by her husband James (Sonny) and daughters in law Betty, Jacqueline and Bernadette.

Sadly missed by her sons John, Michael, Gerry, Kevin, Joe and Brendan, daughters Margaret and Sheila, daughters in law Peggy, Martina, Kathleen and Denise, sons in law Pat and Mike, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Remains will be reposing on Tuesday evening in Our Lady’s Chapel, Lackagh from 5.30 p.m. with remains removed to the Church of Our Lady of Knock, Lackagh at 7.00 p.m. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, December 22nd at 11.30 a.m. Burial will take place afterwards in Lackagh New Cemetery.

All funeral arrangements take place in accordance with current Government guidelines on funerals and public gatherings. Reposing at Our Lady’s Chapel will be walk through only. The wearing of face masks is strongly encouraged and participants both inside and outside the Church. All persons should strictly observe social distancing and refrain from hugging or shaking hands at all times.

Mass will be live-streamed on www.lackaghchurchliveyoutube and also broadcast on parish radio, 106.9 FM.

Anyone who wishes to do so, are invited to leave a message of condolence in the section (Condolences) below.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Claregalway Day Care Centre.