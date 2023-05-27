Moegie Maher to host mayoral ball and community awards in Loughrea

Community groups from across County Galway will gather at the Meadowcourt Hotel in Loughrea tonight for the Cathaoirleach Community Awards

The awards ceremony is organised by Galway County Council in partnership with Galway County Public Participation Network, and the host this year is Cathaoirleach Moegie Maher

The event also incorporates the annual Mayoral Ball, with the benefiting charities nominated by Cathaoirleach Maher as Galway Hospice and Galway Parkinson’s Association.

Master of Ceremonies for the night is Galway Bay FM’s Bernadette Prendergast