Mobility indicator finds half of Galway households stayed within 10km in last week of 2020

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Just under half of Galway households stayed within 10 kilometres of their residence for the week ending 31st December.

The Central Statistics Office has today released the first of its COVID-19 Insight Series on Mobility During the Pandemic up to the week ending 31 December 2020.

The mobility indicator finds the highest percentage of people moving beyond 10 kilometres from home in all of last year occurred during the week ending 24 December 2020.

The study finds that propensity to stay within 10 kilometres of residence tends to differ by county, as movement is impacted by local circumstances and conditions, such as access to services and levels of urbanisation.

Dublin showed the highest percentage of persons staying local of any county for the week ending 31 December, at 66%.

This compares to the more rural counties such as Galway at almost 49%, Mayo at over 48%, and Sligo at almost 50%.

The Staying Local Indicator shows the lowest percentage of the population staying within 10 kilometres of their home each day for the week ending 24 December 2020 – the highest mobility levels of any point during the pandemic or throughout 2020.

One week later, the week ending 31 December 2020, the percentage of people staying local had increased, with almost 58% of the population estimated to have stayed within 10 kilometres of home each day.