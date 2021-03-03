Mixed reaction to NUIG using a reflective essay as a sanction for breaking COVID rules

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway says a controversial ‘reflective essay’ for students who breach Covid-19 rules is just one of a range of sanctions in place at the university.

In a statement, it says the sanctions which can be imposed include fines, letters of apology to impacted staff, reflective essays, formal cautions, suspensions or expulsions.

There’s been a mixed reaction to the 2 thousand word ‘reflective essay’ measure, which some students are required to write after viewing a documentary on Covid-19.

Some believe it is childish and akin to writing lines, while others argue it is a valuable lesson that will press home the reality of the virus to students.

NUI Galway says it has a student community of almost 19 thousand, and the vast majority have adhered to public health guidelines during the pandemic.

Green Party Councillor Martina O’ O Connor believes while the ‘reflective essay’ might seem a childish punishment at first, it is a worthwhile exercise.

She argues it will help to ensure that students understand the full reality of Covid-19 – to hear more, tune in to FYI [email protected]