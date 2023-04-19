Mixed reaction from students to new partnership between University of Galway and Students Union

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a mixed reaction from students at University of Galway to a new formal partnership between the Student Union and university management.

The new agreement was set out in a plan going back to 2018, and sets out a commitment to regular and open communication and collaboration.

The Students Union has given an assurance that it remains fully independent, and the partnership will not stop it from protesting key issues.

Sarah Slevin has been speaking to students this afternoon to get their reaction.