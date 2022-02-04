Mixed reaction from Galway’s public representatives to new strategy to tackle dereliction in town centres

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A new strategy’s been launched to tackle dereliction in town centres, but has been met with a mixed reaction by Galway public representatives

The Government’s ‘Town Centre First’ initiative will see the appointment of Town Regeneration Officers.

The plan outlines 33 measures designed to make towns attractive places to live, work, visit and run a business.

Independent Galway East TD Sean Canney says there’s nothing new in the policy as the funding streams are already in existence.

He adds that there is no incentive within the policy to support first time buyers to purchase vacant properties and turn them into living spaces

However Fianna Fáil county councillor Mary Hoade says it’s very worthwhile.