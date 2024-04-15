Galway Bay FM

15 April 2024

~1 minutes read

Mixed progress being made on bus shelters in Connemara towns and villages

Share story:
Mixed progress being made on bus shelters in Connemara towns and villages

Mixed progress is being made on bus shelters in towns and villages in Connemara.

A meeting at County Hall this week heard that a new bus shelter on the southbound side of Moycullen is the most advanced project and a top priority.

But a bus shelter on the opposite side of the road, heading northbound, is facing a few more hurdles due to its location outside the Garda Station.

Meanwhile, progress on bus shelters in Oughterard, Spiddal and Barna is proving slow moving due to various issues.

David Nevin has been speaking to Councillor Noel Thomas – who says it’s important that they’re designed right.

Share story:

Half a million euro investment in 10 Galway archeological monument projects

Just shy of half a million euro is being invested to protect archeological monuments in Galway. Ten local projects will benefit across the city and county...

Oranmore's Fergal Landy running for both local and European elections for Labour party

The Oranmore based CEO of the Family Resource Centre National Forum will run for both the local and European elections in June. Fergal Landy was chosen to...

Clifden District Hospital not expected to re-open before May

It’s expected that Clifden District Hospital will remain closed for at least the next month. Councillor Eileen Mannion has received correspondence i...

Public info meeting in Galway city tonight on housing grants and supports

A public information meeting on housing grants and supports is being held in Galway city tonight. An expert panel will be on hand to talk through mortgage...