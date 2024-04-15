Mixed progress being made on bus shelters in Connemara towns and villages

Mixed progress is being made on bus shelters in towns and villages in Connemara.

A meeting at County Hall this week heard that a new bus shelter on the southbound side of Moycullen is the most advanced project and a top priority.

But a bus shelter on the opposite side of the road, heading northbound, is facing a few more hurdles due to its location outside the Garda Station.

Meanwhile, progress on bus shelters in Oughterard, Spiddal and Barna is proving slow moving due to various issues.

David Nevin has been speaking to Councillor Noel Thomas – who says it’s important that they’re designed right.

