Missing elderly Loughrea Woman is found safe this afternoon

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – An elderly Loughrea woman has been found safe this afternoon following a search that has taken twenty four hours

Marie Lynch, who is 80 from Kylebrack in Loughrea was reported missing yesterday evening after being last seen at Woodford Garden Centre yesterday afternoon.

A large scale search was mobilised involving the Gardai, Civil Defence, Coastguard and local volunteers.

Garda and Coast Guard helicopters were also mobilised as were drones from the Civil Defence.

Following a thorough search of the local area and surrounding townlands, Marie was located at approximately 3.30pm this afternoon half a mile from Lough Atorick Lake, approximately four miles from Woodford.

She was found by a local man Jack Gormally who was searching in the area.

It is understood she is being taken to hospital for medical assessment.

Her son Ray Lynch spoke to John Mulligan.

John put it to him that there must be a great sense of relief that she was found safe.