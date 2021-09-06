Miss Galway Crowned Miss Ireland

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom- Galway’s Pamela Uba has been crowned Miss Ireland 2021.

The 25 year old claimed the coveted title ahead of 29 other contestants at the Miss Ireland final, which took place at the Lakeside Manor Hotel in Cavan last night.

Miss Uba , who works at University Hospital Galway, has just completed her Masters in Clinical Chemistry in Trinity while also modelling part-time.

She will now progress to represent Ireland at the 70th edition of the Miss World which takes place on December 16 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.