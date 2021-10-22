Night-Time Water Restrictions on the Aran Island of Inis Oírr Lifted

Galway Bay FM Newsroom- Night-time water restrictions on the Aran Island of lnis Oírr have been lifted.

They have been in place for five months.

Water restrictions have been in effect on the Island nightly between 11pm and 7am since May.

They were introduced in order to conserve the low water resources on the Island.

Supplies were increased by a significant amount of tankering of water by sea from Rossaveel over the past three months.

Irish Water said today that reserves on Inis Oirr have recovered and are currently sufficient to ensure a continuous water supply