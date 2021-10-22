Misleór festival starts in Galway tonight

From Galway Bay FM Newsroom- Misleór, the only Irish festival dedicated to nomadic cultures, opens in Galway tonight.

The festival runs from today until Sunday and features music, art, film, theatre, and storytelling from minority communities.

Started in 2019, Misleór is a unique collaboration between local artists and community activists working at local, regional, national and international levels.

The artistic directors are Alice McDowell, an independent filmmaker, and Lee Anna Ward a young Traveller woman and Community Development Worker with GTM.

Both tomorrow and Sunday night, city buildings will be illuminated with images from nomadic artists, cultures and communities.

Projections will take place at 7pm and 10pm at the Galway City Museum, and at some surprise locations

On Sunday at 2pm at the Galway City Museum, a powerful community art project, created by Traveller and Mongolian communities in Ireland, in collaboration with artist Tommy Casby will be unveiled

This open-air event celebrates the importance of horses in Traveller and nomadic cultures, and features Traveller singer Thomas McCarthy, Romani storyteller Richard O’Neill, dancers and musicians from the Mongolian community in Ireland, traditional paper flower-maker John Corcoran, and local Traveller singer Kathleen Keenan.