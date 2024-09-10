Minor traffic disruption expected at Coolagh Junction Slip Roads

Minor traffic disruption is expected at Coolagh Junction Slip Roads over the next few days

Surfacing works are starting tomorrow morning at the Coolagh Slip Road Eastbound onto the N6 towards the M6 and the Slip Road Westbound onto N67 towards Galway Clinic

While the slip roads are closed, traffic will be diverted 150 metres to Coolagh Roundabout.

Works are commencing at 7am tomorrow, Thursday and Friday and the lanes will be re-opened each day for evening commuter traffic.