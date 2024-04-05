Galway Bay FM

5 April 2024

Ministers, TDs and party members arriving in Galway ahead of weekend Ard Fheis

Ministers, TDs and party members are arriving in Galway as Fine Gael is holding its Ard Fheis here this weekend at the Clayton Hotel in Ballybrit and at the university.

It gets underway this evening, and will be the first under new leader Simon Harris, who took over from Leo Varadkar last month.

The set-piece will be a speech by the incoming Taoiseach tomorrow evening, where he will outline the party’s key priorities with less than a year until the General Election.

The Students Union will protest on campus ahead of the speech, calling for an immediate general election.

Sinn Fein and other opposition parties have also called for the Government to go to the polls since Leo Varadkar’s shock resignation a fortnight ago.

Speaking in Galway ahead of the Ard Fheis, Simon Harris says those who say Fine Gael is in decline due to retirements from political life are wrong

 

