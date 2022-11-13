Ministers Humphreys and O’Brien launch €10 million Fund to support community and voluntary groups with energy costs



· Financial support to be paid out to groups as early as the end of 2022

· New scheme designed to support the sector with increased energy bills

· Application process to open on Monday, November 21st

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, and Minister of State, Joe O’Brien TD, have today launched a new €10 million Fund to support community and voluntary groups with the increased energy costs.

The Community and Voluntary Energy Support Scheme will open for applications to groups on Monday, November 21st.

The scheme is designed to help the sector with their increased bills, which is having an impact on the operations of many community and voluntary groups.

The scheme will provide once-off support to organisations within the Community and Voluntary sector which fall outside the parameters of other energy support schemes being delivered by Government such as the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme (TBESS).

The scheme will open for applications on Monday 21st November and close on Friday 2nd December 2022. It is expected that payments under the scheme will commence before the end of this year and into early 2023.

Announcing the funding package today, Minister Humphreys said:

“This new scheme recognises the pressures that our community and voluntary groups are under due to rising energy costs.

“This is a sector that we care deeply about and are committed to support them through this difficult winter.

“Through this €10 million fund, financial support will be provided to these groups from the end of 2022.

“Our community and voluntary sector plays a vital role in supporting strong and resilient communities, and thriving towns and villages and it is essential that we continue to support them in carrying out their invaluable work.

“Today’s announcement of the Energy Support Scheme shows that Government has heard the concerns of the sector and we have worked hard to deliver this significant response.

“I’d encourage all eligible groups to apply for this support with the application process opening from, November 21st.”

On foot of the unveiling of today’s funding package, Minister O’Brien stated:

“Community and Voluntary and charitable organisations help support the most disadvantaged in our society, and this package will assist them to continue their vital work. I have engaged with the C&V sector, my government colleagues and my officials on this issue over recent months to ensure we devised a scheme that would alleviate some of the additional energy costs facing organisations. I am confident the new funding package announced today will significantly assist organisations in meeting their energy costs this winter.

“We’ve worked to make sure the application and payment process are straightforward, but I really encourage intending applicants to check the scheme details on Pobal’s website over the coming days and familiarise themselves with the application process and documentation required so that they are ready to apply when the application window opens.”

Full scheme details are now available here

This initiative forms part of a range of measures being undertaken by the Department to support the community and voluntary sector and to empower thriving, sustainable communities across Ireland.

More information on the Community and Voluntary Energy Support Scheme is available here