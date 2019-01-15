Current track
Ministerial direction awaited on Tuam Local Area Plan

Written by on 15 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A ministerial direction is expected next month (Feb) regarding the draft Tuam Local Area Plan.

A report on the plan is now with the department for review.

There was lengthy debate after the Chief Executive presented his report on the submissions received on the material alterations to the plan last October where multiple observations from the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government rejected additional zoning put forward by councillors.

Councillor Tom McHugh says he’s surprised the department took the view it did concerning four portions of ground, two of which are very small and relate to families who want to provide housing for themselves.

Tune in to Galway Bay fm news for more details…

