Minister welcomes announcement of vaccination clinic for over 70’s for Merlin Park

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The 1600 over 70’s patients in 13 smaller GP Practices across Galway are to receive their Covid vaccines at Merlin Park hospital starting this week.

It was confirmed to Junior Equality Minister Anne Rabbitte yesterday evening that the Podiatry Unit in Merlin Park will be the site for the GP Vaccination Clinic.

Vaccinations for all people over the age of 70 begins tomorrow nationally with people in the 85 and older age group first followed by 80-85, 75-80 and 70-75 in descending order.

This location has already been used for the vaccination of GP’s and practice teams with second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines being administered this weekend.

Speaking this morning, Deputy Rabbitte said that it was a welcome announcement and the practices in question would be notified this week.

The Junior Minister also confirmed that transport will be made available for those who needed it to get to the Vaccination centre

GP Practices that have over 200 people over the age of 70 will also begin their vaccination roll out this week and patients will be informed in due course.