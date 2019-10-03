Minister warns storm Lorenzo may pose threat to life in Galway and other coastal counties

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The National Emergency Coordination Group has warned that Storm Lorenzo may pose a threat to life and safety in Galway and other coastal counties where the orange warning is in place.

A status yellow wind warning is now in place for the entire country, with a status yellow rainfall warning valid for Connacht, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal.

Winds are set to peak across the north and south west between 6 and 7 o’clock this evening, and 3 and 5am tomorrow morning, with rainfall accumulations of between 20 and 60 millimetres expected.

An orange weather warning for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Kerry and Limerick has been extended from 6pm this evening to 6am tomorrow morning.

Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government Eoghan Murphy says people in these counties should take particular care.

Several flood prone and exposed roads in the city are now closed until tomorrow morning.

Galway City Council has shut down a large stretch of road in Salthill along the Seapoint Promenade from Grattan Road to Blackrock, and the Rosshill Road in Roscam from this evening for the duration of the warning until 6am tomorrow.

Meanwhile city council workers, members of the Defence Forces and local volunteers are filling and distributing over 20,000 sandbags across the city.

In the county, sandbags are available for collection at the Square in Kinvara, the council depot in Clarinbridge and in the Connemara area by contacting 091 509095.