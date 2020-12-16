Minister vows to visit Cave village near Clarinbridge over flooding concerns

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – OPW Minister Patrick O’Donovan has vowed to visit the village of Cave near Clarinbridge over flooding concerns.

The plight faced by those living in the coastal village was raised by Galway West TD Noel Grealish who told the OPW Minister that 30 homes in the village are regularly impacted by coastal surges which damage their homes and property.

The Independent TD also argues that flooding in the village can be so severe that it blocks roads and can cut off access to emergency services.

He has called for a detailed study to be undertaken and a plan for the area be developed with a particular focus on flood protection works during high tides.

Deputy Grealish says the Minister has given an assurance that he will visit the area in the new year….