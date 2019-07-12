Minister vows to return to South Galway after completion of report on flood scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The Minister for the Office of Public Works has vowed to return to South Galway to help find an effective flood relief solution.

Minister Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran met with the South Galway Flood Relief Committee today.

He says the government is intent on supporting communities who have been adversely affected by flooding.

Galway East TD and Minister of State Ciaran Cannon, who organised today’s meeting, says the development of a flood relief scheme for the region is now at a crucial stage.

