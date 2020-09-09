Minister vows to follow through on legislation for excavation of Tuam mother and baby home site

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway East TD Sean Canney has received a commitment from the new Children’s Minister that he will follow through on planned legislation to enable the forensic excavation of the Tuam mother and baby home site.

The Independent Deputy raised the site as a priority question yesterday.

Minister Roderic O’Gorman stated he plans to bring a Bill to cabinet for approval which would then go to the pre-legislative process.

The Minister also advised that he intends to visit the site having already held a discussion with local historian Catherine Corless.

Deputy Canney has also raised the sensitivity of the site with the Minister urging him to take the concerns of local residents into account…