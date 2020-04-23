Minister urged to put supports in place for fishermen along West Coast due to collapsed market

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Minister for Agriculture, Food and Marine is being urged to put supports in place for fishermen along the west coast following the collapse of their market.

Galway West TD Éamon Ó Cuív says those involved in the fishing sector cannot meet financial commitments.

This, he argues, is due to the double blow of severe weather in January and February and the subsequent collapse of the market price for fish due to the ongoing pandemic.

In response to a tabled parliamentary question, Minister Michael Creed says his department is engaging with all the relevant stakeholders to understand the situation and to support the sector.

Meanwhile, he has also highlighted that the COVID-19 unemployment schemes are available to workers and employers in the sector.

However, Deputy Ó Cuív argues these assurances don’t go far enough.

For more on this story, tune in to Galway Bay fm on the hour..