Minister urged to provide clarity to NUIG and GMIT students over upcoming semester

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris is being urged to provide more clarity for NUIG and GMIT students over the upcoming semester.

City Councillor Alan Cheevers says the Minister needs to contact the third-level institutions to form a plan for the academic year which is due to begin next month. (Sept)

It comes as NUI Galway’s Students Union has expressed concern over the lack of information from the university – as students have still not received clarity over whether their classes will be held online or on campus.

As the Autumn/Winter semester approaches, Cllr Cheevers says students still don’t know if they require accommodation in the city for the year.

The Fianna Fail Cllr says students need information before signing leases and paying deposits.

