Minister urged to allocate funding for community centre in Newcastle

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Minister Heather Humphreys is being urged to find a way to provide funding for the construction of a new community centre in Newcastle.

Raising the matter in the Dáil, Deputy Noel Grealish outlined how the local community has secured a site and planning permission following significant fundraising efforts.

He said the “shovel ready” project has support from the city council and local councillors – but capital funding is needed to bring it to fruition.

However, a considerable hurdle is the lack of any dedicated Government fund for such projects.

Addressing Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys, Deputy Grealish urged her to find a way to ensure this vital project is funded.

Minister Humphreys accepted it is an excellent cause and commended the local community on their fundraising to date.

She said there is a newly established fund for the renovation of existing centres – but she suggested Newcastle group should apply nonetheless to “see what happens”.

