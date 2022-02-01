Minister to visit Ros an Mhíl for launch of harbour redevelopment

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine will visit Ros an Mhíl today for the launch of the harbour redevelopment project.

Charlie McConalogue will visit the Connemara Gaeltacht area in the afternoon.

Cabinet is to be briefed on the plans, which will be funded by the fishery harbour and coastal infrastructure programme.

Last year, a report identified the area as a prime location for the development of a strategic hub to support the floating offshore wind sector and with the potential of creating up to 900 jobs in the industry.

It stated the proximity of Ros an Mhíl Harbour to offshore project locations and its potential deep berth provide the opportunity for the cost effective and timely entry into the offshore energy market.