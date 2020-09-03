Minister to visit Clifden this morning after severe flooding

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Minister of State for the Office of Public Works Patrick O’Donovan is to visit Clifden this morning to discuss flood defences after the River Owenglin overtopped yesterday causing significant damage in the area.

Minister O’Donovan visited the Connemara town late last night to assess the damage and will continue his visit this morning at half 9 with discussions on what supports are available for affected residents.

The flooding occurred after a period of heavy rainfall on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Schools in the town were closed on the advice of Gardaí yesterday afternoon, and homes in the Clifden Glen estate and the Ballyconneelly Road were evacuated.

Local councillor Eileen Mannion is meeting with Minister O’Donovan this morning.

Cathaoirleach of the County Council James Charity will also visit the area this morning to assess damage and to meet with affected property owners and locals.