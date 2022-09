Minister to open new Irish Language Centre in Knocknacarra

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Minister Jack Chambers will officially open a new Irish language centre in Knocknacarra tomorrow.

The new centre will be located at Gaelscoil Mhic Amhlaigh – and will provide pre-school and after-school facilities, as well as language supports to the local community.

It’ll also support the implementation of an Irish language plan for the Knockncarra and Barna areas.

Sean ร“ Leidhinn, Chairman of the Board of Management at Gaelscoil Mhic Amhlaigh, says it’s a significant development.