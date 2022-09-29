Minister to open new Irish Language Centre in Knocknacarra

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Minister Jack Chambers will officially open a new Irish language centre in Knocknacarra tomorrow.

The new centre will be located at Gaelscoil Mhic Amhlaigh – and will provide pre-school and after-school facilities, as well as language supports to the local community.

It’ll also support the implementation of an Irish language plan for the Knockncarra and Barna areas.

Sean Ó Leidhinn, Chairman of the Board of Management at Gaelscoil Mhic Amhlaigh, says it’s a significant development.