Minister to open new building for Gaelscoil Mhic Amhlaigh in Knocknacarra

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Minister Sean Kyne will officially open the new building for Gaelscoil Mhic Amhlaigh in Knocknacarra tomorrow.

The school will be one of the country’s largest gaelscoileanna and will have capacity to serve 720 pupils.

It consists of a two-storey building with 24 classrooms, a library and resource room, special education rooms and a general purpose hall.

The school now has 600 pupils with 30 teachers, three special needs assistants and other support staff.

Photo: stewart.ie