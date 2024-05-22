22 May 2024

~1 minutes read

Minister to officially reopen Ballinasloe Town Hall Theatre tomorrow

Share story:
Minister to officially reopen Ballinasloe Town Hall Theatre tomorrow

Minister Heather Humphreys will officially reopen Ballinasloe Town Hall Theatre tomorrow.

€300,000 in grant funding has gone into refurbishing the 400-seat auditorium in the town over the past 18 months.

It will celebrate its official reopening at around 6:30pm tomorrow.

Máire Hughes is the Chairperson of Ballinasloe Town Hall.

While in Ballinasloe tomorrow evening, Minister Humphreys will also visit Ballinasloe Social Services and the Enterprise Hub on Society Street

The Minister will also take in a visit to the CLÁR funded walking track at Ballinasloe Rugby Club,

Share story:

An Bord Pleanala refuses permission for guesthouse at derelict site in Loughrea

An Bord Pleanala has upheld the refusal of planning permission for a guesthouse in Loughrea. The plans, led by Silver Task Ltd, would have seen an existin...

Record number of people attend Emergency Department at UHG as further delays expected on new building

A record number of people attended the Emergency Department at UHG on Monday – with over 300 patients presenting. The figure was revealed at a meeti...

Sean Canney says we have "sleep-walked" our way into putting unsuitable wind farms all over the country

We have “sleep-walked” our way into putting unsuitable wind farms all over the country to provide green energy. That’s according to Galw...

Galway City launches cancer information campaign in Ukrainian

An initiative which sees vital information on cervical and breast cancer translated into Ukrainian has been launched in Galway. Galway City Partnership an...