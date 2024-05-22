Minister to officially reopen Ballinasloe Town Hall Theatre tomorrow

Minister Heather Humphreys will officially reopen Ballinasloe Town Hall Theatre tomorrow.

€300,000 in grant funding has gone into refurbishing the 400-seat auditorium in the town over the past 18 months.

It will celebrate its official reopening at around 6:30pm tomorrow.

Máire Hughes is the Chairperson of Ballinasloe Town Hall.

While in Ballinasloe tomorrow evening, Minister Humphreys will also visit Ballinasloe Social Services and the Enterprise Hub on Society Street

The Minister will also take in a visit to the CLÁR funded walking track at Ballinasloe Rugby Club,