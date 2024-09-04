Galway Bay FM

4 September 2024

~1 minutes read

Minister to officially open major expansion of KPW Print in Ballinasloe

Share story:
Minister to officially open major expansion of KPW Print in Ballinasloe

Enterprise Minister Peter Burke will officially open a 6,000 square foot expansion of KPW Print in Ballinasloe today.

Minister Burke is also to announce a further second expansion of the site, which will further increase roles at the company.

He’ll also visit the IDA Business & Technology Park, Cleaghmore Park, the newly renovated Ballinasloe Enterprise Hub, wrapping up with a panel debate in the Shearwater Hotel at 6pm.

Local Senator Aisling Dolan says today is all about showcasing the potential Ballinasloe has

Share story:

Over 50 events revealed for Baboró International Arts Festival for Children next month

More than 50 events will be taking place next month as part of Baboró International Arts Festival for Children. Tickets go on sale from 6 this evening fo...

8 Galway schools named in report into historical sexual abuse.

Eight Galway religious-run schools are among the 308 nationwide named in the report into historical sexual abuse. Its publication has led to the governmen...

Salthill native Brigadier General Caimin Keogh to lead the Defence Forces' South and Mid-West divisions which include Galway

Salthill native Brigadier General Caimin Keogh has been appointed to lead the Defence Forces’ South and Mid-West divisions which include Galway. As ...

University of Galway Students’ Union launches subsidised Life Skills courses

University of Galway Students’ Union has launched Life Skills courses. The subsidised courses aim to increase students’ practical knowledge, impro...