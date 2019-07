Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government will officially open a new wastewater treatment plant in Athenry next week. (8/7)

The new plant will have capacity to support a population of almost 10 thousand.

Irish Water has invested €5 million to ensure that wastewater arising from Athenry is treated and discharged in compliance with the Urban Wastewater Treatment regulations.

Minister Eoghan Murphy will officially open the facility next Monday morning.