Minister to investigate exclusion of Galway council tenants from insulation scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Finance Minister is set to investigate the exclusion of Galway council tenants from a home insulation scheme.

That’s according to Roscommon/Galway TD Denis Naughten who has raised the issue with Minister Paschal Donohoe in the Dáil.

According to Deputy Naughten the new Midland Home Retrofit Scheme is not insulating council houses that are in rural parts of Galway or are in housing estates exclusively owned by the local authority.

In response Minister Donohoe said he would follow-up the matter, adding he could not see why retrofitting, and spending, by the local authority should be dependent on the housing estate in which the homes are located.