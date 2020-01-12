Minister to chair city seminar on role of education in economic & social development

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Minister of State for Higher Education will be in the city tomorrow for a conference on the role of education in sustainable economic and social development.

Minister Mary Mitchell O’ Connor will chair the event, which will discuss how the higher education sector is central to enabling strong regional development, powered by sustainable communities with a strong talent pool.

It’ll explore how the sector can help shape and implement key Government policies and drive societal well-being and positive change – through a series of panel discussions and presentations.

Speakers on the day will include representatives from Creganna-Tactx Medical, HP Ireland, Galway Arts Festival, the Land Development Agency and Galway City Council.

The conference will take place at NUI Galway tomorrow at 10am.