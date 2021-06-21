Minister tells Seanad no plan to build new primary school in Barna

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Minister has told the Seanad that there are no plans to build a new primary school in Barna.

Minister of State with responsibility for Special Education and Inclusion Josepha Madigan was speaking in response to a query from Galway based Senator Sean Kyne.

Speaking in the Seanad today Senator Kyne said Scoil Náisiúnta Shéamais Naofa in Barna is outdated in terms of classroom size, layout and energy efficiency.

He added that the school playground is sloped and it’s unsafe in wet and icy conditions as well as being unsuitable for children with physical disabilities.

Senator Kyne told Minister Madigan the school is located along a busy main road and that the site is too small to implement any additional safety measures to allow its pupils to cycle to school safely.

He said developing a new school building on a quieter site is the best option for Scoil Shéamais Naofa.

Speaking in response Minister Madigan said enrollment at the 259 pupil school had actually decreased in recent years and the department has no plans to development a new building for it at this time.