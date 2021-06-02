Minister tells Seanad Moycullen doesn’t meet demographic requirements for secondary school

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Junior Minister Josepha Madigan has confirmed that Moycullen doesn’t meet the demographic requirements to have it’s own secondary school.

The matter was raised in the Seanad by Galway based Senator Sean Kyne who said the growing population in the west Galway community means a post-primary school is essential for the future of the small town.

Senator Kyne argued that each day 700 children from Moycullen are forced to travel to Galway city, Spiddal and Oughterard to attend second-level, and the financial burden this places on their families, in terms of annual bus fares and additional car travel, is unfair.

Speaking in response Minister Madigan said the predicted population growth in the Moycullen area doesn’t meet the Department’s requirements for a standalone post-primary school because there is sufficient capacity in schools across Galway city to meet the needs of students from Moycullen.

Senator Kyne told Minister Madigan that sending students to other communities for post-primary school is in fact the problem and not a solution.