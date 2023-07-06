Minister Simon Harris signs order incorporating St. Angela’s College into ATU

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris has signed the Statutory Order to bring St. Angela’s College Sligo into the Atlantic Technological University

St. Angela’s College is internationally recognised as a centre of excellence in teacher training in home economics, nursing and health sciences.

The incorporation, which comes into place on November 1st, means ATU will become the second largest Technological University and one of the largest Higher Education Institutions in the country.

Minister Harris thanked the Ursuline Order for gifting the St. Angela’s Lough Gill campus and additional lands to the University as part of the transfer of assets.

He stated the Order’s legacy of over 70 years of dedicated service to higher education in Sligo is being recognised in the incorporation.