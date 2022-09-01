Minister Simon Harris says rebranded University of Galway will drive education and innovation

GBFM Newsroom – Minister Simon Harris says he understands people might be cynical at today’s rebranding of NUI Galway – but is confident it’ll create a renewed focus on continuing to be a world-class leader in education and innovation.

As of this morning, it’s now known as University of Galway – or Ollscoil na Gaillimhe.

Minister Harris was in the city to officiate at a ceremony officially launching the new title.

Speaking to Galway Talks, he said the university has continuously proved it’s a world class institution.

President Ciaran O hOgartaigh explains why they chose to rebrand the university.