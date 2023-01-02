Minister Simon Harris announces student maintenance grant increases

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris TD has announced that effective from today (January 2nd) students maintenance grants will increase.

The changes, which were agreed as part of Budget 2023, will see the Special and Band 1 maintenance grant rates increase by 14%, and all other maintenance grant rates by 10%. Students will see their rates increase proportionally, with students in the 2023/2024 academic year seeing the full benefit of the rate increase.

Speaking today, Minister Harris said: “The student maintenance grant is incredibly important for thousands of students and their families across the country.

“But we also recognised that it needed to be improved to help with the challenges of inflationary pressures and a cost of living crisis.

“That’s why I’m delighted to announce that effective from today the student maintenance grant rates will increase by between 10 and 14%.”



The increases come on top of other measures introduced to help students as part of Budget 2023.

In December, eligible PLC, undergraduate and postgraduate students who receive the Special Rate of grant were paid the equivalent to one extra monthly maintenance grant payment.

The undergraduate student contribution fee for eligible higher education students was also reduced by €1,000 for this academic year.

Minister Harris added: “It is my job as Minister to ensure every person, regardless of their background, has the same opportunity to access further and higher education.



“That is why we reduced the contribution fee by €1,000 for all undergraduate students eligible for free fees, and effective from today we are increasing all student maintenance grant payments by at least 10 per cent. It is why the Government reduced public transport fees too.

“I know the cost of education remains a challenge for many in this country, but I am determined to continue introducing measures to ensure no one is left behind simply because they can’t afford to follow their educational goals.”