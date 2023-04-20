Minister Simon Coveney lays ceremonial block at major new creative innovation hub in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney has laid the first ceremonial block at a major new creative innovation hub in the city.

The Creative Enterprise West, or CREW, hub will provide startup space for up to 200 companies at ATU Galway’s Cluain Mhuire campus at Wellpark.

It’ll support the creative sector – including film, TV, gaming, animation, immersive, and virtual production.

Minister Coveney laid a ceremonial block this afternoon, with construction well underway ahead of an expected opening later this year.

Minister Coveney says Galway is a natural home for this extremely important project.