Minister says work will continue to deliver flood relief scheme for south Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Locals in South Galway have been reassured that work will continue to deliver an effective flood relief scheme for the area.

Minister of State and Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon has reassured south Galway communities that work will continue to “get diggers on the ground,” as soon as possible.

This comes as, the South Galway Flood Relief Committee has raised concerns that the project had suffered another major delay.

The committee voiced these concerns after the already delayed feasibility study for the project was pushed back by another six months.

Engineering research on the ground is scheduled for completion by the end of November and a feasibility study for the project is to be published in early 2020.