GBFM Newsroom – Minister for Children Roderic O Gorman says the Tuam Mother and Baby Home excavations is the most complex forensic investigation in the world.

Legislation was passed last year to allow the process and Minister O Gorman is hopeful it will begin early next year.

The Minister confirmed there is a €7m budget for the process for next year alone, and it may take a number of years.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Minister Roderic O Gorman, explains what is involved in the process: