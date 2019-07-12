Minister says strict environmental criteria followed for assessing Connemara mining application

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Environment Minister says strict environmental criteria will be applied when assessing an application for exploratory mining in Connemara.

Protestors gathered at County Hall in the city this afternoon to protest over potential mineral mining in Connemara.

They are concerned about any potential impact of future drilling on the landscape, wildlife and environment.

Speaking in Galway today, Minister Richard Bruton told our reporter Stella Meehan that he can understand why people are concerned but strict guidelines will be adhered to.

At present, Canadian mining company MOAG is seeking a licence for prospecting work in town lands such as Ballynahinch, Callow, Murvey and Dolan.

Protesters told our reporter Daniel Considine that mining in Connemara will be of no benefit.

