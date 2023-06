Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Cabinet Minister has accepted there is “no question” that the lack of bus services to Loughrea must be examined.

Minister Darragh O Brien was responding to a question from Galway East Deputy Ciaran Cannon, who said the situation is unacceptable.

He argued it’s just 30 minutes from Galway City and has a population of 6 thousand – but there’s no service after 6.30pm.