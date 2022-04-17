Minister says no plans for air service to Inishbofin

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A Cabinet Minister says there are no plans for an air service to Inishbofin, due to a lack of demand from islanders themselves.

Minister Heather Humphries was responding to a query in the Dáil from Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv, who suggested such a service is urgently needed.

He also wanted to know what improvements are being planned for transport options to the Aran Islands, with the ferry service contract to expire this year.

Minister Humphries said they’re working with Aran Islanders to improve the ferry service under the new tender.